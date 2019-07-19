India sees drop in mobile, fixed broadband speeds in June: Ookla Speedtest Global Index

India witnessed decline in mobile and fixed broadband speeds and fell three ranks in speed performance in both the categories in the month of June, as per internet speed testing analysis firm Ookla.

India slipped to 74th position in June from 71st in May in terms of fixed broadband speed. The country ranked 126th in mobile internet speed in June, falling three positions from the previous month, Ookla said in a statement.

This is a sharp decline compared to last year. In July 2018, India ranked 111th in mobile speed, and 56th in terms of fixed broadband speed.

Ookla's June Speedtest Global Index showed South Korea at pole position in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 90.06 Mbps. Singapore continued to hold the top spot for fixed broadband with average download speed of 195.88 Mbps.

The average mobile download speed in India in the month of June was 10.87 Mbps, and 29.06 Mbps in case of fixed broadband speed. The mobile and fixed broadband speeds in May were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps, respectively.

"An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India. India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market," Ookla co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said.

Despite the challenges in India (high population, large geography, high density), further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency, he added.

Ookla's Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis. The data is based on tests taken by Speedtest users every month. The company has 40 million active users in India conducting over 800,000 tests a day.