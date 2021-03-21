OnePlus Nord N10 successor's design renders, specifications tipped ahead of OnePlus 9 launch event

OnePlus 9 series launch is around the corner. As we wait for the company to unveil the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R, details of an OnePlus Nord smartphone have leaked. Tipster OnLeaks has leaked the design renders and specifications of the OnePlus Nord N10.

According to the tipster, the Nord N10’s successor has been codenamed, Ebba. While the official moniker remains unknown, the tipster has revealed the design and key specifications of the OnePlus Nord N10 successor.

Upfront, the device will sport a 6.49-inch display with a hole-punch cutout. The flat screen is surrounded by a thin side and top bezels. However, the chin bezel is relatively thicker.

On the back, the smartphone will have a glossy finish. It will come with a plastic rear panel surrounded by a metal frame. As per the leaked renders, the Nord N10 successor will have a triple-camera array and an LED flash inside the rectangular camera module.

The device will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as opposed to a rear-mounted one on the Nord N10. It will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack.