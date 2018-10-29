OnePlus 6T with in-screen fingerprint sensor launched; a look at price, specs

Shenzen-based smartphone-maker OnePlus on October 29 launched its latest flagship device the OnePlus 6T globally. The smartphone will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage version and prices start at $549.

While the device will be available in North America from November 1, for the Indian market, OnePlus 6T has been available for pre-booking via Amazon while the sale is slated to commence from November 1.

Apart from additional camera features such as 'Nightscape' and 'Studio Lighting' effect along with improved battery life, the smartphone comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, first-ever on any OnePlus device. OnePlus 6T is also the first ever device from the company which will retail without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price

The device will come with 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage and a top end version of 8GB RAM/256GB storage. While the 6GB/128 variant will be priced at $549, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variant will be priced at $579 and $629. It will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options.

Specifications

The device sports a larger display as compared to its predecessor (OnePlus 6) and comes with a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2340p) with dewdrop-notch and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. As mentioned, the screen doubles up as a security feature with in-screen fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. It measures 157.5mm x 74.8mm x 8.2mm and weighs 185 grams.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 accompanied by an Adreno 630 GPU. On the software front, it will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS loaded on top.

In camera, features a 16MP+20MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras feature OIS and EIS for better image quality along with large 1.22µm for superior low-light photography. Along with ability to record 4K videos at 60 frames-per-second (fps), the smartphone can record super slow motion videos at 480 fps. The phone also features a 16MP front camera at an aperture rate of f/2.0. Apart from PDAF, the cameras have features such as Studio Lighting, Nightscape, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Night Mode, Panorama, Time-Lapse, HDR, HQ, Studio Lighting, RAW Image

The phone is powered by a 3700mAh battery with OnePlus' proprietary Fast Charging capability. Along with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, the smartphone sports face unlock feature.

For connectivity, the 4G VoLTE-enabled phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 with support for aptX and aptX HD, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, RGB Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, Sensor Core. Other features on the phone include Full Screen Gestures 2.0 for smoother navigation, bottom facing speakers with Dirac Power Sound, Lift Up Display.