OnePlus 10 Pro launch date in India leaked: All you need to know

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone outside China soon. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to arrive in India and globally later this month. OnePlus confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone in India, Europe, and North America at MWC 2022, but no official date was provided.



So now we're done with Apple, expect OnePlus to roll out teasers for the 10 Pro in the coming days with the launch planned for either 22nd or 24th March.

Pricing looks good so far... — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 9, 2022

Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has noted that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be arriving globally and in India on March 22 or 24. Brar also said that OnePlus will drop an official teaser for the launch in the coming days. The OnePlus 10 Pro was first unveiled in China earlier this year and fetched a starting price of CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500).

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

On the front is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera.

On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, GPS, etc.