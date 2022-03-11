English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus 10 Pro launch date in India leaked: All you need to know

    The OnePlus 10 Pro will be arriving globally and in India on March 22 or 24.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

    OnePlus is gearing up to launch its flagship smartphone outside China soon. The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to arrive in India and globally later this month. OnePlus confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone in India, Europe, and North America at MWC 2022, but no official date was provided.

    Now, tipster Yogesh Brar has noted that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be arriving globally and in India on March 22 or 24. Brar also said that OnePlus will drop an official teaser for the launch in the coming days.  The OnePlus 10 Pro was first unveiled in China earlier this year and fetched a starting price of CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,500).

    OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

    Close

    Related stories

    The OnePlus 10 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5000 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

    On the front is a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is curved on the sides. There is a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner of the screen for the 32MP front camera.

    On the back, the OnePlus 10 Pro camera module features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The phone runs Android 12-based ColorOS 12 in China. The India variant is expected to have the unified version of Oxygen OS 12 on top of Android. Other features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, GPS, etc.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MWC 2022 #OnePlus #smartphones #Snapdragon
    first published: Mar 11, 2022 02:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.