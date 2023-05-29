Nvidia announces new generative AI supercomputer as race to conquer latest tech frontier intensifies

(Image: Nvidia)

American chipmaker Nvidia has announced a new supercomputer that will help with the development of next-generation generative AI models, recommender systems and data analytics, as the artificial intelligence race intensifies.

The DGX GH200 uses Nvidia's NVLink technology to combine 256 GH200 superchips, which each house an ARM-based Grace CPU, and H100 Tensor Core GPU, that allow for performance up to 1 exaflop (equivalent to one quintillion floating point operations per second) with a whopping 144 Terabytes of shared memory.

“Generative AI, large language models and recommender systems are the digital engines of the modern economy,” Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang said.

“DGX GH200 AI supercomputers integrate Nvidia’s most advanced accelerated computing and networking technologies to expand the frontier of AI."

Also Read | Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says those without AI expertise will be left behind

Nvidia says that is "nearly 500x more memory than the previous generation Nvidia DGX A100, which was introduced in 2020".

The NVLink Switch System allows all GPUs in a DGX GH200 to work together as one, providing 48 times more bandwidth than the previous generation.

The world's most valuable chipmaker says it delivers "the power of a massive AI supercomputer with the simplicity of programming a single GPU".

Also Read | Nvidia's results spark nearly $300 billion rally in AI stocks