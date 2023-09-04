PM Modi meets CEO of Nvidia, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI

English
    PTI
    September 04, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 4 met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the "rich potential" India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.

    "Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," the prime minister said.

    Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets. PTI ASK RHL

    PTI
    first published: Sep 4, 2023 09:03 pm

