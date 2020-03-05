Nubia Red Magic 5G arriving on March 12 with 144Hz OLED display and up to 16GB of RAM

Less than a couple of days after the launch of the Black Shark 3, yet another gaming smartphone looks like it’s on the way. Chinese smartphone maker Nubia recently set up a promo page on its official website, revealing several details about the upcoming Red Magic 5G.

The Nubia Red Magic 5G is arriving on March 12, and we already have some confirmed specifications of the device. Straight off the bat, the Nubia’s gaming smartphone will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC, and as the name suggests, the phone will support 5G connectivity. The phone will also feature Wi-Fi 6.

The Red Magic 5G will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage to add to an already impressive chipset. To aid performance, Nubia’s new gaming phone will also feature advanced cooling with a new active cooling fan spinning at up to 15,000 RPM. While Nubia has not confirmed battery capacity, the phone will support 55W fast charging.

One of the standout features about the upcoming Nubia gaming smartphone lies in its display. The Red Magic 5G will be the first to sport a 144Hz OLED display. Nubia will reportedly allow you to toggle the refresh rate on the phone up to 144Hz. However, unlike the Black Shark 3 Pro’s QHD+ panel, the Red Magic 5G is expected to sport an FHD+ display.

In optics, the Red Magic 3 opts for a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor at the helm. Although the details about the other two cameras haven’t been confirmed, we believe they will be an ultrawide and a telephoto shooter. The Red Magic 5G boasts a notch-less display with a selfie camera placed in the top bezel.