you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 05:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro gaming smartphones launched: Specs, price, features

Black Shark also announced several accessories alongside the Black Shark 3 series.

Carlsen Martin

Black Shark recently added two new gaming smartphones to its product portfolio in the form of the Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro. The brand also launched a bunch of accessories alongside its flagship Black Shark 3 series.

Black Shark 3 Pro Specifications

The Black Shark 3 Pro is one of the biggest smartphones on the market, with its massive 7.1-inch QHD+ OLED panel. The panel boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and the world's fastest touch-sampling rate at 270Hz. The Black Shark 3 Pro packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports super-fast 65W charging. According to Xiaomi, the smartphone can be charged from 0 to 100% in just 38 minutes.

The smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back. The setup includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the Black Shark 3 Pro gets a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Black Shark 3 Pro is powered a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. While the phone is available in both 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, only the 12GB version features the latest LPDDR5 memory standard, while the 8GB option settles for LPDDR4X. In terms of storage, the Black Shark 3 Pro only gets a 256GB storage configuration. The phone runs on Android 10 with the company's JOYUI skin on top.

Black_Shark_3

The Black Shark 3 Pro also gets a couple of new gaming-centric features including magnetic charging and physical triggers. The touch-sensitive air triggers on previous Black Shark models are replaced with physical pop-up buttons, and the brand has assured the buttons can withstand over 3,00,000 lifts and over one million clicks. You can also snap a magnetic charger on the back of the Black Shark 3 Pro if you need to charge the phone while gaming. However, the magnetic charger can only offer a charge up to 18W.

In terms of design, both the smartphones are identical with a metal frame and glass build, there's a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an improved sandwich-like cooling solution and no hole-punch or waterdrop notch.

Black Shark 3 Specifications

The vanilla Black Shark 3 is similarly designed as its Pro counterpart and the only differences between the two devices come in the form of a lack of pop-up triggers, a smaller 4,720 mAh battery and a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED. Additionally, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage Black Shark 3 model only supports 30W fast charging.

Black Shark 3 Price
ModelPrice in China 
Black Shark 3 (8GB + 128GB)CNY 3,499 (Approx. Rs 36,850)
Black Shark 3 (12GB + 128GB)CNY 3,799 (Approx. Rs 40,000)
Black Shark 3 (12GB + 256GB)CNY 3,999 (Approx. Rs 42,100)
Black Shark 3 Pro (8GB + 256GB)CNY 4,699 (Approx. Rs 49,500)
Black Shark 3 Pro (12GB  + 256GB)CNY 4,999 (Approx. Rs 52,650)
The vanilla Black Shark 3 comes in Lighting Black, Star Silver and Armor Gray colour options, while the Pro model is offered in Armor Gray and Phantom Black options. The Black Shark accessories include a clip-on cooling fan that is priced at CNY 179 (Approx. Rs 1,900). The Black Shark Gamepad 3.0 is priced at CNY 199 (Approx. Rs 2,200), while the magnetic charging connector is priced at CNY 79 (Approx. 850).

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #black shark #gaming #smartphones

