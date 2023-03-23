Nothing Ear (2) launched in India, boasting improved ANC, LHDC 5.0 support, and Hi-Res audio

Nothing has officially unveiled its third pair of true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2), which serves as the company's latest flagship TWS earbuds and succeeds the Nothing Ear (1). The Ear (2) boasts several upgrades over its predecessor, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at its specifications and features.

Nothing Ear (2) Price in India

The Nothing Ear (2) price in India is set at Rs 9,999. Nothing’s latest true wireless earbuds will go on sale in India from March 28 at 12:00 pm (IST) through Flipkart, Myntra, and other offline retail outlets. For comparison, this is a significant price hike over the Nothing Ear (1), which costs Rs 5,999 at launch.

Nothing Ear (2) Features, Specifications

The Nothing Ear (2) features the same iconic transparent design of its predecessor in a more compact form factor. The earbuds feature an 11.6 mm custom driver for deep, powerful bass and crystal-clear highs, and a new dual-chamber design enhances the overall sound quality with smoother airflow. The Ear (2) offers Dual Connection, which allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously.

The Ear (2) is Hi-Res Audio certified, while LHDC 5.0 codec technology ensures even the minutest of details are delivered, transmitting frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps. Moreover, Ear (2) features Dual Connection for easy device switching, improved wind-proof and crowd-proof Clear Voice Technology, and Personalised Active Noise Cancellation that adapts to the unique shape of a user's ear canal.

The Nothing X app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app can be used to adjust the equaliser levels, create a Personal Sound Profile, and control other features on the earbuds. The Ear (2) buds also come with Nothing's most advanced Clear Voice Technology and Active Noise Cancellation yet.

The earbuds deliver up to 40 dB of noise reduction with Personalised Active Noise Cancellation tailored to the exact shape of a user's ear canal and Adaptive Mode that automatically adjusts the noise reduction level based on your environment. The earbuds also feature press controls to adjust volume, change tracks, switch between noise cancellation modes, and more.

The earphones pack a 33mAh battery inside each bud and a 485mAh battery in the case. Nothing claims that the Ear (2) buds can deliver up to 36 hours of playback on a single charge without ANC. The Nothing Ear (2) support both fast charging and wireless charging as well as reverse charging.

The earbuds also feature a low latency game mode, Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices. Lastly, the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds offer an IP54 rating for water resistance, while the case is IP55 rated.

