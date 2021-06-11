Nokia C20 Plus with Android 11 Go Edition, Unisoc SoC, 4,950 mAh Battery launched

The Nokia C20 Plus is priced at CNY 699 (Roughly Rs 8,000) in China for the sole 3GB/32GB model.

Nokia recently launched the Nokia C20 Plus, only a couple of days after the unveiling of the Nokia C01 Plus. Like the C01 Plus, the Nokia C20 Plus also packs a Unisoc and runs on Android 11 Go Edition.

Nokia C20 Plus Price

The Nokia C20 Plus is priced at CNY 699 (Roughly Rs 8,000) in China for the sole 3GB/32GB model. It is available in Blue and Black colour options. The Nokia C20 Plus will go on sale in China on June 16, although there is no information on global availability.

Nokia C20 Plus Specifications

The Nokia C20 Plus is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The phone also packs 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It packs a 4,950 mAh battery with 10W support through a Micro-USB port. The phone runs on Android 11 Go Edition.

For optics, the Nokia C20 Plus gets a dual-camera setup with an 8 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth unit. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The phone also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel. The Nokia C20 Plus features a polycarbonate shell with a 3D corrugated design. Nokia says that this makes the phone quite sturdy.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and more. There’s no fingerprint reader on the device, although it does feature Face Unlock.