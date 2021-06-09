Nokia C01 Plus is an ultra-affordable smartphone that runs on Android 11 Go Edition

Nokia recently released the C01 Plus under the radar in Russia. The Nokia C01 Plus is an entry-level smartphone that is ultra-affordable and runs on Android 11 Go Edition. The phone recently went up for pre-order on Nokia’s Russian website. The Nokia C01 Plus is priced at RUB 6,490 (Roughly Rs 6,600) in Russia.

The Nokia C01 Plus is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chipset paired with 1GB of RAM. The phone packs 16GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

The Nokia C01 Plus sports a 5.45-inch HD+ LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The small screen and low resolution will help get more juice out of the phone’s 3,000 mAh battery. The phone charges through a Micro-USB port, while a charger and silicone case is included in the box.

The Nokia C01 Plus opts for a 5 MP camera on the back that is accompanied by an LED flash. The phone has thick bezels on the top and bottom, while the top bezel houses an LED flash and a 5 MP selfie camera.

While Nokia’s latest ultra-affordable smartphone doesn’t come with a fingerprint reader, it does support Face Unlock. As mentioned before, the C01 Plus runs the Go Edition of Android 11, which makes sense considering the entry-level chipset and 1GB RAM.

Connectivity options on the phone include Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The Nokia C01 Plus is available in Blue and Purple colour options,