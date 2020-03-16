Nokia C2 Android Go compact smartphone announced: All you need to know

HMD Global recently added another Nokia phone to its smartphone portfolio. The Nokia C2 debuts as the company’s latest Android Go smartphone. It runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is equipped with a quad-core chipset under the hood. The phone features two cameras, a small display, and a compact design.

Nokia C2 Specifications

The Nokia C2 sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD panel, which supports an HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia C2 has a pretty traditional design with thick bezels on the top and bottom. The front camera is housed in the thick bezels on the top as opposed to waterdrop notch. On the back, the Nokia C2 gets a 5-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture with a LED flash module. The phone also features a 5-megapixel front shooter with an LED flash.

The Nokia C2 is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, a small upgrade from the 1.3GHz chipset on the Nokia C1. The chipset is paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage that is expandable up to 64GB via MicroSD. The phone packs a 2,800 mAh battery with no support for fast charging, which is expected at this price.

The Nokia C2 doesn’t feature a fingerprint reader on the back. Connectivity options include a micro USB port, headphone jack, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, and Dual nano-SIM connectivity. The Nokia C2 is available in Black and Cyan colours. HMD Global hasn’t provided any information on pricing and availability about the C2. We also don’t know if the smartphone will find its way to Indian markets.