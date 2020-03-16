Nokia C2 Android Go compact smartphone announced: All you need to know

The phone features two cameras, a small display, and a compact design.
HMD Global recently added another Nokia phone to its smartphone portfolio. The Nokia C2 debuts as the company’s latest Android Go smartphone. It runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is equipped with a quad-core chipset under the hood. The phone features two cameras, a small display, and a compact design.
Nokia C2 Specifications
The Nokia C2 sports a 5.7-inch IPS LCD panel, which supports an HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Nokia C2 has a pretty traditional design with thick bezels on the top and bottom. The front camera is housed in the thick bezels on the top as opposed to waterdrop notch. On the back, the Nokia C2 gets a 5-megapixel, f/2.2 aperture with a LED flash module. The phone also features a 5-megapixel front shooter with an LED flash.
The Nokia C2 is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, a small upgrade from the 1.3GHz chipset on the Nokia C1. The chipset is paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage that is expandable up to 64GB via MicroSD. The phone packs a 2,800 mAh battery with no support for fast charging, which is expected at this price.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!