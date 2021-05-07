New WhatsApp feature to suggest stickers on Android and iOS app under development

WhatsApp is working on introducing a new feature that will suggest sticklers to users. The Facebook-owned messaging app offers support for third-party stickers alongside the native set of stickers. According to a report, WhatsApp will recommend a sticker based on the first word typed in the chat bar.

The messaging app already supports emoji recommendation based on what a user types in the chat bar. WABetaInfo has found references to the upcoming sticker suggestion feature. The WhatsApp updates tracker website claims that the upcoming feature will allow users to quickly search for stickers on WhatsApp. Based on the first word typed in the chat bar, the app will recommend a sticker saved in the library. The report further reveals that the default sticker icon will flash to notify users when a sticker suggestion is available. Users can tap on the sticker icon to check the suggested stickers.

The feature is currently under development and is at least a few months away from its release. WhatsApp is set to limit the suggestions to its native stickers initially. We can expect the feature to support third-party stickers in the future.