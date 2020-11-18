New Google Pay app to be announced today -- everything you need to know

Google is set to unveil an all-new Google Pay app today. The company will be unveiling its revamped payments app via an online launch at 10.57 pm on November 18. The new Google Pay app will be first available in the US and is expected to be available in other countries at a later date.

The “say hello to the new Google Pay” event kicks off at 9.27 am PT/ 10. 57 pm IST on November 18. The company has not shared any other details regarding the Google event. You can watch the “Say hello to the new Google Pay” event live-stream by clicking on the link below.

Google is said to make a major upgrade on Google Pay. The payments app is already available for use in India. However, the new Google Pay app is “designed to help you improve your relationship with money.” There have been rumours of Google Pay readying support for digital bank accounts.

Google is expected to announce new smart budgeting features at the say hello to the new Google Pay event. These features are likely to be available when Google Pay rolls out support for digital bank accounts in 2021.

There are also rumours of Google Card that would offer a co-branded debit card and mobile application, reported 9to5Google.

The payments app will be available on both Android and iOS, starting with the US.