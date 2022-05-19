English
    New Google Lens beta for tablets allows the app to work in landscape

    Previously, Google Lens only had portrait orientation support on tablets

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    A new beta for Google Lens on Android tablets allows the app to work in landscape orientation. Previously, the Lens app was limited to portrait orientation on tablets, making it unwieldy to use on larger screen devices.

    As reported on by 9to5Google, the new beta version (13.19) gives Google Lens an optimised widescreen user interface, with everything laid out and spaced nicely.

    Also Read: Apple executive who left over return-to-office policy joins Google AI unit

    The filter selection can be done in the live viewfinder, instead of scrolling through a carousel at the bottom, and the results screen has been modified to display across the entirety of the tablet display.

    The rest of the app maintains the two column layout for Discover and Podcasts, and Search results now take up the entire screen in landscape orientation. Surprisingly, there is still no option to use Google Lens in Landscape on mobile phones, that continue to use the portrait orientation.

    9to5Google reports that the beta version of the app will hit stable channels pretty soon. Last week, during Google's annual I/O 2022 event, the company said that it would focus on Android tablets more with Android 12L and Android 13.

    Also Read: Google Pixel 6a India launch confirmed for later this year: All you need to know

    Google said that it would optimise and update all of its first party apps for larger-screen Android devices and tablets. The search and technology major also previewed new features for Android tablets such as the ability to multitask and open apps side-by-side in a split screen view.

    The company is already working with several third-party apps like TikTok and Facebook to update them for Android tablets.



