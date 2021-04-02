MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo, Summit E16 Flip with 11th Gen Intel processors announced: Everything you need to know

MSI recently hosted a virtual event where it launched new Summit series laptops. The laptop maker announced the MSI Summit E16 Flip, the Summit E13 Flip Evo, and the MSI USB-C Docking Station Gen 2.

The new laptops exemplify the perfection of the “golden ratio”, crafted with precise calculation and design. In its release, MSI added, “From the logo placement, case design, to the compelling 16:10 display, MSI employed the law of golden ratio into the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo and Summit E16 Flip.”

Summit E13 Flip Evo

Consumers can opt for the 13-inch E13 or the bigger-screen 16-inch E16 according to their demands. MSI claims that the visible area of the screen extends to 10 percent more when the display expands from 16:9 to 16:10. The chassis of the notebook is designed by CNC machining process and features an ergonomic 360-degree hinge for variable working scenarios.

The Ink-Black or Pure-White case with shining streamline edges reflects and brushed line engraving showcases the “extraordinary taste of the business elite.” Additionally, the Summit E13 Flip Evo chassis delivers high durability, and the hinges can endure extensive use for years.

The Summit E13 Flip Evo is powered by the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The notebook also offers up to 20 hours of battery life. It also packs a PCIe Gen4 SSD and supports Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6E technology.

Summit E16 Flip

The Summit E16 Flip is being touted as the thinnest convertible laptop in the 16-inch 2-in-1 market. It features an Ink-Black design and streamlined diamond-cut edges. The E16 Flip can be retrofitted with the latest Intel and Nvidia hardware for heavy computing. It also boasts a new ‘Dynamic Cooler Boost’ thermal design.

MSI USB-C Docking Station Gen2

The new USB-C docking station can connect up to three displays and five extra USB ports. It not only meets your needs of 100W power output but also 4K video and data transmission.