Motorola Razr 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G, 48MP camera and an improved hinge for the foldable display

Motorola Razr 2 has been launched. The second-generation foldable smartphone from Motorola comes with 5G-support and some minor design tweaks. Motorola has also upgraded some of the Motorola Razr 2 internal specifications and launched it at a lower price compared to the original foldable Razr.

Motorola Razr 2 5G price

Motorola RAZR 2 price starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,02,700) in the US. The foldable smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

Motorola Razr 2 has been launched in Brush Gold, Liquid Mercury, and Polished Graphite.

Motorola Razr 2 specifications

Motorola has made quite some changes on the inside for the Razr 2, aka Razr 5G. The foldable smartphone continues to sport a clamshell design and features two screens — one on the inside and one of the cover display.

The 2.7-inch cover display can now run any app, unlike the first generation Razr that had limited functionality. Motorola has preselected eight applications to house within the app panel that work well with the Quick View display: camera, messages, calculator, Keep, Google News, Google Home & YouTube. Users though can grant permission for any app to run on the Quick View display.

On the inside, there is a 6.7-inch Flex View Display with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The company has also worked on improving the hinge, making it a bit quieter. The hinge mechanism is tested and claimed to offer up to 2 lakh flips.

The fingerprint scanner, which was housed on the big chin of the original Razr, has been moved on the rear side. Under the hood, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor powers the Motorola RAZR. The company has also bumped up the RAM to 8GB RAM and increased the storage to 256GB. The battery inside the Razr is now a 2,800 mAh cell, which is an improvement over the original Razr’s 2,510 mAh capacity.

The cover screen houses a higher resolution 48MP single camera, compared to the original Razr’s 16MP lens. Above the taller 6.7-inch display is a 20MP front camera.

Motorola Razr 2 5G runs on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is now available in China and select European markets, with other markets to follow later this year.