Motorola Razr 5G launches today in India. The new 2020 Motorola Razr 5G was unveiled with upgraded specifications and some minor tweaks in the design. Motorola Razr 5G India launch event will be hosted online, details of which have been shared below.

Motorola Razr 5G launch in India: Where to watch the livestream

Motorola Razr 5G India launch event begins today at 12 pm IST. As mentioned above, the company will be hosting the 2020 Motorola Razr 5G launch via an online-only event on YouTube and other social media accounts.

You can click on the YouTube link below to watch the Motorola Razr 5G launch livestream today at 12 pm in India.

The Motorola Razr 5G price in India along with its availability details will also be announced at the launch event.

Motorola Razr 5G specifications

The 2020 Motorola Razr 5G has not received a massive upgrade over its predecessor. The most significant upgrade is in the performance unit, which now features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor for 5G connectivity.

Motorola has also bumped up the RAM to 8GB RAM and increased the storage to 256GB. The battery inside the Razr is now a 2,800 mAh cell, which is an improvement over the original Razr’s 2,510 mAh capacity.

The USP of Motorola Razr 5G is its clamshell design with a folding screen. It continues to feature two screens - one on the inside and one of the cover display. The 2.7-inch cover display can now run any app, unlike the first generation Razr that had limited functionality.

On the inside, there is a 6.7-inch Flex View Display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The fingerprint scanner, which was housed on the big chin of the original Razr, has been moved on the rear side.

For optics, the cover screen houses a higher resolution 48MP single camera, compared to the original Razr’s 16MP lens. Above the taller 6.7-inch display is a 20MP front camera.