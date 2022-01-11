MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Motorola Razr 3 key specifications leaked, could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The Motorola Razr 3 is also expected to launch in the second quarter of 2022.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST

The upcoming version of the Motorola Razr was teased by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, back in December 2021. Jin suggested that a new Moto Razr was under development. However, a new report has tipped some key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Razr.

Unlike past iterations, the third version of the Motorola Razr will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The last two Motorola Razr flip smartphones used Snapdragon 700 series chips, but if the recent report is to be believed then the next Razr will use a flagship chipset.

The incorporation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will also allow Motorola to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip devices, which have always used Snapdragon 800 series SoCs. A report by XDA Developers also suggests that the Motorola Razr 3 will feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: Weibo Source: Weibo

The Moto Razr 3 will also feature a secondary cover display, but the specs of it aren’t available just yet. A report by TechnikNews notes that the new Motorola Razr will feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone is also expected to have a 32 MP selfie camera.

Close

Related stories

Motorola’s upcoming flip smartphone will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone will arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. If these reports are accurate, then it is safe to assume that Motorola is building a capable flip smartphone that could take on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (Review).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Motorola #Qualcomm #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 11, 2022 05:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.