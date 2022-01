Motorola Razr 3 key specifications leaked, could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The upcoming version of the Motorola Razr was teased by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, back in December 2021. Jin suggested that a new Moto Razr was under development. However, a new report has tipped some key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Razr.

Unlike past iterations, the third version of the Motorola Razr will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The last two Motorola Razr flip smartphones used Snapdragon 700 series chips, but if the recent report is to be believed then the next Razr will use a flagship chipset.

The incorporation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will also allow Motorola to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip devices, which have always used Snapdragon 800 series SoCs. A report by XDA Developers also suggests that the Motorola Razr 3 will feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: Weibo

The Moto Razr 3 will also feature a secondary cover display, but the specs of it aren’t available just yet. A report by TechnikNews notes that the new Motorola Razr will feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone is also expected to have a 32 MP selfie camera.

Motorola’s upcoming flip smartphone will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The phone will arrive with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. If these reports are accurate, then it is safe to assume that Motorola is building a capable flip smartphone that could take on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 ( Review ).