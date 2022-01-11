Motorola Razr 3 key specifications leaked, could feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The upcoming version of the Motorola Razr was teased by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, back in December 2021. Jin suggested that a new Moto Razr was under development. However, a new report has tipped some key specifications of the upcoming Motorola Razr.

Unlike past iterations, the third version of the Motorola Razr will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The last two Motorola Razr flip smartphones used Snapdragon 700 series chips, but if the recent report is to be believed then the next Razr will use a flagship chipset.

The incorporation of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip will also allow Motorola to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip devices, which have always used Snapdragon 800 series SoCs. A report by XDA Developers also suggests that the Motorola Razr 3 will feature an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Source: Weibo

The Moto Razr 3 will also feature a secondary cover display, but the specs of it aren’t available just yet. A report by TechnikNews notes that the new Motorola Razr will feature a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. The phone is also expected to have a 32 MP selfie camera.