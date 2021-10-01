MARKET NEWS

Technology

Motorola launches Moto Tab G20 in India with MediaTek P22T SoC, 5,100 mAh battery, Android 11

The Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 01:06 PM IST

Motorola recently dropped a new tablet in India’s budget segment. The Moto Tab G20 is an affordable Android tablet with an 8-inch display, a 5,100 mAh battery, and a MediaTek chipset. The phone runs on Android 11 OS with an ad-free, near-stock experience.

Moto Tab G20 Price in India

The Moto Tab G20 is priced at Rs 10,999 in India. The tablet arrives in a single Platinum Grey colour. The Tab G20 will be available for pre-order through Flipkart from October 2. Motorola is offering Rs 1,000 extra off on exchange as well as a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Moto Tab G20 Specs

The Moto Tab G20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. The tablet also boasts 32GB of storage that is expandable via microSD card (Up to 2TB). The Tab G20 packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Motorola say that the battery can deliver 18 hours of browsing and 15 hours of watching videos.

The tablet features a 5 MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2 MP front camera for video calling. The Tab G20 sports an 8-inch HD+ (1280x800 pixels) LCD panel with 350 nits of brightness. Motorola’s latest tablet runs on Android 11 out of the box. It measures 8.15mm thick and weighs 305 grams.

The tablet comes with a mono speaker, a headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos. It also features a dedicated Google Kids Space with parent controls.
Tags: #Motorola #Tablets
first published: Oct 1, 2021 01:06 pm

