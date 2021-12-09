Moto Edge X30 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, 144Hz OLED display, 60 MP under-display selfie camera

The Moto Edge X30 is officially unveiled as the world’s first smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Moto Edge X30 arrives with an OLED display, a large battery, and a triple-camera setup. Motorola also provides the option of opting for an under-display selfie camera with the Edge X30.

Moto Edge X30 Price

The Moto Edge X30 is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,550) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The phone is also available in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB/256GB configuration, which will set you back CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs 40,300) and CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs 42,700), respectively. Lastly, the 12GB/256GB version with the under-display selfie camera is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,450).

The Edge X30 is available in Autumn Tung Shadow (Black) and Qiongtai Snow (Pearl White) colours. The Moto Edge X30 will go on sale in China on December 15, although there is no word about international availability. The Moto Edge X30 is rumoured to arrive as the Moto Edge 30 Ultra in India and other regions across the globe.

Moto Edge X30 Specifications

The Moto Edge X30 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The chip will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Moto Edge X30 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10+ support. The 10-bit panel also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.

The Moto Edge X30 packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 68W wired fast-charging support. The handset comes pre-loaded with Android 12 with Motorola’s custom MyUI 3.0 skin on top. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint reader.

For optics, the Moto Edge X30 will feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter, and a third sensor (presumably a depth sensor). The main camera also supports OIS. The phone also features an in-display fingerprint reader.

On the front, the Edge X30 is equipped with a 60 MP selfie camera. While the camera is housed in a hole-punch cutout, you can also opt for a version of the phone with an under-display selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more.