Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on iOS, Windows 10

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available for iOS devices and Windows 10

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service previously called xCloud is now available in Beta. The service has been enabled for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on the Xbox Series X, iOS devices and Windows 10 PCs.



Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is running on custom Xbox Series X hardware, and available to all @XboxGamePass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. https://t.co/HYuvbHGBUg#XboxGamePass

— Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2021

The service is live for people with access to an iPad or iPhone. On the PC, it's playable on a supported browser. In Beta, the service is available in 22 countries and India is not one of them.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available in India for Rs 699 a month but currently running on deep discount that sees the prices reduced to Rs 50 a month for the first three months. The package also includes Xbox Gold which is Microsoft's multiplayer services for its consoles and comes bundled with the basic plan of EA Play, which gives you access to Electronic Arts titles on console and PC.

Xbox Game Pass also gives you discounts on games not part of the plan along with free in-game perks and partner offers.