MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available on iOS, Windows 10

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available for iOS devices and Windows 10.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST
The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available for iOS devices and Windows 10

The Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available for iOS devices and Windows 10


Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming Service previously called xCloud is now available in Beta. The service has been enabled for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members on the Xbox Series X, iOS devices and Windows 10 PCs.

The service is live for people with access to an iPad or iPhone. On the PC, it's playable on a supported browser. In Beta, the service is available in 22 countries and India is not one of them.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available in India for Rs 699 a month but currently running on deep discount that sees the prices reduced to Rs 50 a month for the first three months. The package also includes Xbox Gold which is Microsoft's multiplayer services for its consoles and comes bundled with the basic plan of EA Play, which gives you access to Electronic Arts titles on console and PC.

Xbox Game Pass also gives you discounts on games not part of the plan along with free in-game perks and partner offers.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Microsoft #Windows 10 #Xbox Cloud Gaming #xcloud
first published: Jun 29, 2021 12:42 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

The Private Market Show | Syndicates are disrupting early-stage startup investing: Arun Tadanki

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.