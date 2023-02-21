English
    Microsoft Outlook technical glitch overwhelms users with spam emails

    Reportedly the spam filters on the mail service have been mysteriously turned off for many.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 21, 2023 / 05:10 PM IST
    Microsoft Outlook users are complaining that spam filters on the mail client have completely stopped working.


    As reported by Windows Central, many Twitter users have shared an image of their inboxes online full of unadulterated spam.


    Microsoft hasn't commented on the issue yet, but it seems to have affected plenty of noteworthy tech personalities on Twitter.
    Outlook hasn't had the best track record when it comes to spam. Its filtration systems aren't considered the industry standard and lag behind other email clients and services like Gmail.

    This issue, however, seems to stem from a massive fault or failure in the system. Many reports are theorizing that the spam filter has been outright turned off for some reason.

    Microsoft is yet to address the concerns and speculations.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 05:10 pm