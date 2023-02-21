Microsoft Outlook technical glitch overwhelms users with spam emails

Microsoft

Microsoft Outlook users are complaining that spam filters on the mail client have completely stopped working.

As reported by Windows Central, many Twitter users have shared an image of their inboxes online full of unadulterated spam.



Is it just me or has Outlook (online) spam filters gone from reasonably ok to utterly shite? This is in fact my inbox just this morning, not my junk mail pic.twitter.com/2QSGvO2ACz

— Balraj Singh (@bazsingh) February 20, 2023



patiently waiting for Microsoft to use OpenAI models to get rid of Outlook spam pic.twitter.com/Ix1qMbrQNT — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 2, 2023

Microsoft hasn't commented on the issue yet, but it seems to have affected plenty of noteworthy tech personalities on Twitter.Outlook hasn't had the best track record when it comes to spam. Its filtration systems aren't considered the industry standard and lag behind other email clients and services like Gmail.

Also Read | Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates-backed startup tests brain implant that can control technology

This issue, however, seems to stem from a massive fault or failure in the system. Many reports are theorizing that the spam filter has been outright turned off for some reason.

Microsoft is yet to address the concerns and speculations.