Microsoft is holding a special Surface hardware event on September 22

New Surface hardware to be announced soon

Microsoft has lined up a special Surface event for September 22. The software maker is expected to unveil a widely rumoured successor to the Surface Duo - it's dual screen Android powered smartphone - and a new high-end Surface laptop.

Images of the Surface Duo 2 leaked online in July after they were uploaded to a YouTube video. The updated Surface Duo will have a improved triple camera module with a primary sensor joined by an ultrawide and telephoto.

It is likely to have better performance as well with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC running the device. 5G support is also expected along with NFC for payments.

It wouldn't be a Surface event without a Surface Book and as per Windows Central, Microsoft might change the naming scheme to Surface Laptop Pro or Surface Laptop Studio. The new laptop will ship with a pull forward display instead of a detachable one and it will be high-resolution display with a dynamic refresh rate.

Nvidia's mobile RTX series of GPUs are expected to power graphics. It will also have a new Surface Pen with haptic feedback and will of course, ship with Windows 11.

Besides the internals, Microsoft will also employ a newer design for the laptop with thinner bezels.

Microsoft is also expected to announce a new Surface Pro device, the Surface Pro 8. The company recently launched the Surface Pro 7+ in India along with Surface Hub 2S.