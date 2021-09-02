MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft is holding a special Surface hardware event on September 22

They are going to talk about new devices and Windows 11

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
New Surface hardware to be announced soon

New Surface hardware to be announced soon


Microsoft has lined up a special Surface event for September 22. The software maker is expected to unveil a widely rumoured successor to the Surface Duo - it's dual screen Android powered smartphone - and a new high-end Surface laptop.

Images of the Surface Duo 2 leaked online in July after they were uploaded to a YouTube video. The updated Surface Duo will have a improved triple camera module with a primary sensor joined by an ultrawide and telephoto.

It is likely to have better performance as well with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC running the device. 5G support is also expected along with NFC for payments.

It wouldn't be a Surface event without a Surface Book and as per Windows Central, Microsoft might change the naming scheme to Surface Laptop Pro or Surface Laptop Studio.  The new laptop will ship with a pull forward display instead of a detachable one and it will be high-resolution display with a dynamic refresh rate.

Close

Related stories

Nvidia's mobile RTX series of GPUs are expected to power graphics. It will also have a new Surface Pen with haptic feedback and will of course, ship with Windows 11.

Besides the internals, Microsoft will also employ a newer design for the laptop with thinner bezels.

Microsoft is also expected to announce a new Surface Pro device, the Surface Pro 8. The company recently launched the Surface Pro 7+ in India along with Surface Hub 2S.

It also launched the Surface Laptop 4 with 11th Generation Intel and AMD Ryzen variants.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Microsoft Surface #Windows
first published: Sep 2, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.