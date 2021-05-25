Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 with 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen CPUs launched in India: Everything you need to know

Microsoft recently dropped the new Surface Laptop 4 to meet the demands of a hybrid era of work in India. The new Surface Laptop models come in 11th Gen Intel and AMD Ryzen CPU options. Microsoft is introducing both 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with a 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Price in India

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features a starting price of Rs 1,02,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,77,999 for the top model. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is available through Amazon, retail stores, and commercial resellers. The laptop comes in Black and Platinum colour options.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Specs

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 or up to an AMD Ryzen 7-4980U processor. Both Intel and AMD processors can be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVME SSD storage. The Intel-backed version uses integrated Iris Xe Graphics, while the AMD model opts for integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 features 13.5-inch and 15-inch PixelSense displays with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 201 ppi pixel density. The PixelSense panel features 10-point multi-touch support. The laptop features Omnisonic speakers that support Dolby Atmos. You also get a studio microphone array and an HD webcam with low-light capabilities.

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Laptop 4 features Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi6, a USB Type-C and Type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The notebook also comes with Windows Hello face authentication.

The 13.5-inch AMD version of the notebook is touted to offer up to 19 hours of battery life, while the Intel model offers up to 17 hours of battery life. The 15-inch Surface Laptop delivers up to 17.5 hours on the AMD model and up to 16.5 hours on the Intel model.