Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Hub 2S 85” launched in India: Check Price, specs, features

Microsoft has announced two new products for India as part of the Surface line-up. Aimed at corporates, the Surface Pro 7+ starts at Rs 83,999 and offers a variety of variants all the way up to an Intel 11th Gen Core i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD which will retail for Rs 2,58,499.

“Across industries, the shift to remote and hybrid working environments has been a tipping point to redefine the future of how we work, learn and collaborate," said Microsoft's Rajiv Sodhi in a statement issued to the press.

"Today, we are pleased to share the next step in our journey to support our business and education customers with the introduction of Surface Pro 7+ for Business and Surface Hub 2S 85”. Customer conversations and extensive research in the last year has been critical to our product development. The new devices reflect our commitment towards designing technology that fosters productivity, creativity and connection to empower people," Sodhi added.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ specs and features

The Surface Pro 7+ will ship with Windows Enhanced Security enabled out of the box, enabling system administrators to manage and update the devices using the cloud. Microsoft also points towards the enhanced security features of Surface courtesy of Windows 10 such as the integration of the operating system with UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface).

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ runs on Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core Processors (i3, i5, i7), has various configuration options for RAM, starting from 8GB up to 32GB and can be outfitted with a 128GB SSD going all the way up to a 1TB SSD. There are also LTE models available for people who need connectivity on the go.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85” features

The Surface Hub 85-inch as the name suggests is a large 4K display married with the internals of high-end PC. It's meant mostly for collaborative work in office. The Surface Hub 2S 85" will sell for Rs 21,44,999.