Microsoft Surface Duo 2 design, specifications leaked

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 images have leaked online. The dual-screen device from Microsoft is expected to launch soon. The Duo 2 will launch as a successor to the original Duo, which was unveiled in 2020.

The leaked Surface Duo 2 design images were first uploaded in a YouTube video and Windows Central believes that these images are legitimate. The video reveals that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 will have a rectangular camera module housing three sensors. The primary camera is likely to be coupled with an ultrawide sensor and a telephoto camera. The fingerprint scanner is also moved to the power button, whereas the USB Type-C port is now located on the right-hand side.

The Surface Duo 2 is likely to come with an improved performance unit. According to reports, the dual-screen device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The screen size remains unknown. Microsoft is expected to increase the screen size while maintaining more or less the same form factor. It could do so by narrowing down the bezels.

The original Surface Duo came with two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.1-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens which allows users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees.

The Windows Central report claims that the Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launch timeline is set for September or October. There is no official word on the same.