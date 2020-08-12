Microsoft Surface Duo launches in the US for $1,399; to go on sale from September 10

Microsoft has quietly released the Surface Duo a year after its unveiling at the Surface Event 2019. Surface Duo will go on sale in the US starting September with a steep price tag of $1,399.

The device brings with it the Microsoft 365 experience and Android apps. The company claims that Surface Duo has enterprise-level security from chip to cloud, with protection deeply integrated in the hardware, firmware, and software to keep your devices, identities and data secure.

The Surface Duo also comes with a custom-engineered Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI), which enables full control over firmware components. Companies can also manage the entire Surface Duo experience for employees and protect work data with a variety of mobile device management (MDM) options, including Microsoft Intune.

The Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.1-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens which, like the Surface Neo, allows users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees.

Each display can run two separate apps simultaneously or can be used in landscape mode with a keyboard.

Under the hood, Surface Duo gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The dual-screen foldable device packs a 3,577mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

You also get a single 11MP f/2.0 camera sensor that supports video recording at 4K 60fps.

It comes with Microsoft apps like Office, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, Edge, OneNote, To Do, News and more.