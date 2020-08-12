172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|microsoft-surface-duo-launches-in-the-us-for-1399-goes-on-sale-starting-sept-10-5689251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Surface Duo launches in the US for $1,399; to go on sale from September 10

The company claims that Surface Duo has enterprise-level security from chip to cloud, with protection deeply integrated in the hardware, firmware, and software to keep your devices, identities and data secure

Moneycontrol News

Microsoft has quietly released the Surface Duo a year after its unveiling at the Surface Event 2019. Surface Duo will go on sale in the US starting September with a steep price tag of $1,399.

The device brings with it the Microsoft 365 experience and Android apps. The company claims that Surface Duo has enterprise-level security from chip to cloud, with protection deeply integrated in the hardware, firmware, and software to keep your devices, identities and data secure. 

The Surface Duo also comes with a custom-engineered Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI), which enables full control over firmware components. Companies can also manage the entire Surface Duo experience for employees and protect work data with a variety of mobile device management (MDM) options, including Microsoft Intune.

Surface Duo specifications

The Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.1-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens which, like the Surface Neo, allows users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees. 

Each display can run two separate apps simultaneously or can be used in landscape mode with a keyboard.

Under the hood, Surface Duo gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The dual-screen foldable device packs a 3,577mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

You also get a single 11MP f/2.0 camera sensor that supports video recording at 4K 60fps. 

It comes with Microsoft apps like Office, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, Edge, OneNote, To Do, News and more.
First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Microsoft #Microsoft Surface Duo

