MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft Edge is testing a dedicated games panel

The feature is currently available to select users in preview Canary builds of Edge

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 01:36 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

(Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Spotted by tipster Leopeva64, Microsoft is testing a dedicated Games panel within its Edge browser. Edge overtook Mozilla's Firefox in browser rankings this year, with a 5.96% market share in the US, at the end of September.

The adoption rates were bolstered when Microsoft re-launched the browser in 2020, with a new Chromium based framework, making it easy for Chrome and Firefox users to switch over.

Also Read: Microsoft gives its browser an edge, makes Xbox Cloud Gaming Clarity Boost update exclusive to it

It looks like Microsoft isn't done adding features yet and according to the latest leaks, it's testing a dedicated Games panel within the browser.

Microsoft Edge Games (Image Courtesy: Neowin)

Close

Related stories

The feature is available to select users on the Canary preview builds and allows you to add a Games button next to the address bar.

When clicked on, the button launches a dedicated panel next to the browser window, showing you list of games, organised by categories such as puzzle, arcade, Microsoft classics, sports and more.

Also Read: Microsoft Edge features that focus on privacy and improved user experience

It's not clear when the feature will roll out to stable channels and in the hands of more users.

Recently, Microsoft made the Clarity Boost on its Xbox Cloud Gaming Service, exclusive to Edge. The Redmond software giant said it plans to roll out the feature to all users next year but did not announce any plants to support other browsers.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Chromium #Edge Canary #Google Chrome #Microsoft #Microsoft Edge
first published: Dec 30, 2021 01:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.