Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 07:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft and ServiceNow forms strategic partnership to accelerate digital transformation

Microsoft and ServiceNow will leverage technology to bring further cognitive services and intelligence to products across the Now Platform with Microsoft 365 and Azure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft and ServiceNow announced a broader strategic partnership intended to significantly enhance the integration and optimization of the companies’ products, platform and cloud capabilities. Through this expanded partnership, the companies will enable enterprise customers in certain highly regulated industries, as well as government customers, to accelerate their digital transformation and drive new levels of insights and innovation. And, for the first time, ServiceNow will house its full SaaS experience on Azure in addition to its own private cloud. The expanded partnership will elevate ServiceNow to one of Microsoft’s strategic partners in its Global ISV Strategic Alliance Portfolio.

“There is an enormous opportunity for customers including in the public sector to apply the power of the cloud to become more efficient and responsive,” said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “Our partnership combines ServiceNow’s expertise in digital workflows with Azure, our trusted cloud, so that customers can accelerate their digital transformation, while meeting their security and compliance needs.”

“Expanding our strategic global relationship with Microsoft enables ServiceNow to more fully leverage and integrate our platform and products with Microsoft’s leading enterprise technology and capabilities,” said John Donahoe, president and CEO of ServiceNow. “Together, ServiceNow and Microsoft will help our enterprise and government customers accelerate their digital transformation, creating great experiences and unlocking productivity.”

The expanded agreement builds on a partnership announced last fall by Microsoft and ServiceNow. As leading enterprise technology platforms, Microsoft and ServiceNow make it easier for customers to integrate and optimize across the two companies’ products and platforms. By collaborating on next-generation experiences, Microsoft and ServiceNow will leverage technology to bring further cognitive services and intelligence to products across the Now Platform with Microsoft 365 and Azure.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 07:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

