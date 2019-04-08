App
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 06:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meizu 16s with 6.2-inch display and dual-camera spotted on TENAA listings

As per the details on the website, the Meizu 16s would sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

After launching Meizu 16 in India last year, Chinese device-maker Meizu is getting set to launch its successor the Meizu 16s. The smartphone will also be Meizu's latest flagship once launched.

Although the company had kept the specs of the much-rumoured device under wraps, it was recently spotted on listing website TENAA with the model number M971Q. The listing not only revealed the specificiations of the device but also gives a sneak peak of the front and the rear.

As per the, TENAA listings the Meizu 16s would sport a 6.2-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 * 2232 pixels. There is no word on whether the display will have some type of notch. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 clocked at 2.8 GHz would power the Meizu 16s paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The smartphone would have two internal storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

 

Image: TENAA

Image: TENAA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In terms of camera, the Meizu 16s would sport a dual-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor with ring LED flash at the back. There are no details available on the secondary sensor at the moment. On the front is a 20MP camera for selfies.

The Meizu 16s would pack a 3,540 mAh battery with USB Type-C port and support for 24W fast-charging. The device Is said to have an in-display fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and GLONASS.  The device would be available in three colours — Black, White and Gradient Blue and run on Flyme OS based on Android 9.0.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 06:25 pm

tags #Meizu #Meizu 16s #Technology #trends

