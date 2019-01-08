App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Tork T6X: — Pune startup's electric bike; check specs, performance

An overview of the Tork's upcoming electric motorcycle

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pune-based startup Tork Motorcycles introduced it first concept T6X a couple of years ago. It received tremendous appreciation, but it wasn’t until this year that Tork finally announced the launch of the much-awaited e-bike. With its launch expected this year, here’s what you should know about the Tork T6X.

Tork T6X  Engine

As the T6X is an all-electric bike, it will be powered by a 6 kW or 8 BHP electric motor, which churns out a peak of 27 Nm of torque. This will be mated to an automatic transmission.

Tork T6X Chassis

The e-bike is built on the sturdy yet light-weight trellis frame, which incorporates its battery pack, among other electronics. It is also expected to have telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear.

Tork T6X Range

With a juiced-up battery, the Tork T6X has a claimed range of over 100 kilometres. That coupled with a claim of up to 80% charging in just an hour, could be a severe threat to the current 200cc motorcycles.

Tork T6X Performance

As an 8 BHP motor powers the e-bike, it has a claimed top speed of 100 kmph, though actual road-tests are yet to be conducted. The bike is also equipped with Tork’s latest technology, TIROS (Tork Intuitive Response Operating System). This will allow the selection of riding modes that will alter the power delivery.

Tork T6X Pricing

When the bike was first revealed as a concept, it was slated to be priced around the Rs 1.25 lakh mark. Now, though the company has maintained the price figures, it would be safe to assume that the after sales service and availability of spares would not be an issue.

Also, the Tork Motors' blog gives an insight into questions such as "Where is the bike? When is the launch? Why are you fooling us? Will you please reply? Are you even listening?" that bike enthusiasts have been asking.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 04:22 pm

