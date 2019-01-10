Meet Honor View 20: World's first punch-hole display phone to hit the market

In 2018, we saw phones trying to go bezel-less with a notch like the iPhone XS, or with a smaller ‘water drop’ notch. Some even tried and went all screen by placing the camera on a motorised roller like the Oppo Find X or Vivo Nex. This year, however, Honor has gone a step further and launched a phone without a notch and minus the motorised slide up camera.

The Honor View20 could probably set the standard for 2019 smartphone launches with its truly bezel-less display. It has a 6.4-inch LCD screen with a hole on the top-left for the front-facing camera.

Though Samsung has already introduced the A8s that has a similar punch-hole display, but Honor View20 will be the first such phone to hit the market.

Inside the View20's hole is a 25-megapixel selfie camera which is 4.6mm in diameter. Honor says its hole is smaller than what Samsung is offering on the A8s.

The hole, however, isn’t the only thing that Honor did first. It is also the first phone to use Sony’s 48-megapixel CMOS camera sensor. The company states that the 48-megapixel f/1.8 camera can be used in two ways. It can shoot ultra-bright 12-megapixel photos with a process called as the 'pixel binning' - that combines four pixels worth of image into one.

The second way is that it can be used to click photos with a resolution of 6,000 x 8,000 which results to very less amount of data when you zoom or crop a photo. The View20 has a secondary sensor called as the Time-of-Flight (TOF) which is a 3D scanner use for mapping objects in real time.

Other specifications include a 7nm Kirin processor with 8GB RAM, a 4,000 mAh battery and storage options between 128GB and 256GB.

It does carry a headphone jack. The phone has been launched in China starting at CNY 2,999 (~Rs 30,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and goes up to CNY 3,499 (~ Rs 35,500) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The phone will be launched in India on January 29.