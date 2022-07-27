MapmyIndia unveils its own street view product to take on Google

Mappls RealView 360-degree panoramic street view imagery and 3D Metaverse Maps on Mappls.com and Mappls App (Image source: MapmyIndia)

On heels of Google relaunching Street View in India, rival digital mapping firm MapmyIndia has announced the public launch of its own 360-degree panoramic street view offering called Mappls RealView.

The service will be available on MapmyIndia's consumer mapping portal Mappls on the web and Mappls App on Android and iOS.

MapmyIndia says the service will cover thousands of kilometres each in metropolitan areas and cities such as Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Goa, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Patna, Nashik, Aurangabad, and Ajmer along with hundreds of towns as well as tens of thousands of kilometres of highways connecting these cities and towns.

Users will be able to see interactive 360-degree panoramic views of tourist landmarks, beaches, residential colonies and apartment societies, office towers and complexes and the roads connecting them.

"Users can experience immersive 3D maps for pan India and detailed interactive 3D models of iconic tourist, commercial and residential landmarks across India. This, combined with Mappls’ detailed house-address level 2D maps from MapmyIndia and ISRO's rich catalogue of satellite imagery and Earth observation data which MapmyIndia has integrated, gives a full and immersive Real World Metaverse experience to users" said Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapmyIndia.

"We are excited to give to users in India, a fully indigenous alternative to foreign map apps, that is more advanced in its capabilities and is more valuable for users, while also being fully Indian" he said.

The company also mentioned that a more broader maps repository, which covers hundreds of thousands of kilometres including more than 40 crore geo-tagged 360 degree panoramas, videos and panoramas, will be available for private and public sector enterprises as well as app developers who can integrate this imagery along with RealView technology-based APIs and solutions into their respective products

These solutions can cater to various use cases such as tourism, real estate, virtual reality, gaming, metaverse, smart cities, intelligent road and traffic management, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, municipal governance, defence, and law enforcement among others, it said in a statement.

Earlier today, Google announced that it is bringing back Street View feature on Google Maps in India, by partnering with two local firms - 3D mapping content and geospatial solutions firm Genesys International and IT services firm Tech Mahindra.

Also Read: Google aims to help reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety in India with key tie-ups

It has struck a licensing deal with these firms for imagery spanning over 150,000 kilometres across ten cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

The company said it plans to extend the service to over 50 cities by the end of 2022. It also plans to offer Street View APIs to local developers to help them deliver richer mapping experiences in their services.