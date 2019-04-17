App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 17, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Malware discovered on Android, iOS devices steals personal data including passwords & photos

Exodus collects personal information and roots Android devices to enhance its spying feature

Carlsen Martin
Whatsapp

A terrifying new malware is doing the rounds on Android and iOS devices. The malware, dubbed Exodus can steal personal data from your device.

The virus was discovered on an Android smartphone by information security researchers from Security Without Borders. The group of cybersecurity researchers reportedly found the malware on the Google Play Store, where it infected over 20 applications.

Researches at Security Without Borders wrote: “We identified previously unknown spyware apps being successfully uploaded on Google Play Store multiple times over the course of over two years. These apps would remain available on the Play Store for months and would eventually be re-uploaded.”

Exodus collects personal information and roots Android devices to enhance its spying feature. Once this malware infects an app, it collects basic details like phone number and IMEI number. Users’ personal data is then sent to a control server, which launches multiple binary packages that help track the device. Lastly, a programme called DirtyCOW attempts root access, giving the spyware to collect any data stored on the phone including chat logs, contacts, photos and passwords.

related news

Security Without Borders also listed some of Exodus’ data collection and exfiltration capabilities:

Exodus can Retrieve all sorts of data including a list of installed applications, SMS messages, media exchanges through WhatsApp, browsing history and bookmarks from Chrome and SBrowser.

The spyware can also Extract events from the Calendar app, the contact lists from the Facebook app, logs from conversations on Facebook’s Messenger app, call logs, WhatsApp logs, address book, information from the Gmail app, information on pictures from the Gallery, data from the WeChat app, current GPS coordinates of the phone, Wi-Fi network’s password, messages and the encryption key from the Telegram app and contacts, and messages from the Skype app.

Exodus also Records surroundings using the built-in microphone as well as phone calls’ audio in 3gp format.

The malware can also take pictures with the embedded camera, collect information on surrounding cellular towers (BTS), take a screenshot of any app in the foreground and dump data from the IMO Messenger app and Viber messenger app.

Security Without Borders also discovered an iOS variant of the spyware. On iOS, the attacker hid the malware in Apple’s Developer Enterprise programme. While Exodus has only affected a small number of users, it is advisable to stay away from dodgy apps and be wary of new apps you download on your handset.
First Published on Apr 17, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Kalank Movie Review: Watch it only if you are a Varun Dhawan and Alia ...

Exclusive: Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala to feature Bhumi Pednekar and thi ...

Exclusive: Atif Aslam’s song removed from Ajay Devgn's film De De P ...

Tik Tok Ban: From Jacqueline Fernandez to Kriti Sanon; celebrities who ...

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Bharat Poster: Katrina Kaif is the 'madam' to Salman Khan's 'sir'

Mental Hai Kya poster: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are looking bo ...

Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr and other Avengers share this specia ...

Happy Birthday Chiyaan Vikram: Five times the actor blew us away with ...

Mozilla Compares iPhone Security Standards with a Snoopy Salesman

Sanjay Dutt Passionate About Remaking 'Prasthanam' in Hindi, Says dire ...

It's Sadhvi Pragya vs Digvijaya Singh as BJP Picks Malegaon Blast Accu ...

PM Modi Warns Gujarat, Claims State Will Be Victimised If Congress is ...

Maruti Suzuki India to Continue Making Diesel Cars That Customers Can ...

IPL 2019: CSK vs SRH, Can CSK Continue Their Winning Momentum?

Sony is Cutting Down on Sexual Content in PlayStation Games

F-21 Will Give India 'Significant Edge' With Greater Standoff Capabili ...

Stuck in 'British India' for 129 Years, Why Polls Make No Sense to Res ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: BJP fields Pragya Singh Thakur to conte ...

Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2019: GST, demonetisation no longer issues ...

Tamil Nadu Elections 2019: Vellore DMK candidate hits out at Election ...

Lok Sabha elections: 97 seats go to polls tomorrow

Late art historian's work, 'Assassin's Creed' could help rebuild Notre ...

Asia relieved as China data point to recovery

Q4 Earnings: Here's why Morgan Stanley believes Indian companies will ...

Wipro Q4: With revenue outlook gloomy; what should you do with the sto ...

8 things to remember when you give power of attorney to a person

Women's representation in Lok Sabha polls: On election-eve, Tamil Nadu ...

Kalank movie review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan are charming in the mids ...

50 lakh people lost jobs since demonetisation in 2016, reveals latest ...

State of Working India Report 2019: Country's unemployment crisis is r ...

Indonesia votes in its biggest-ever election: 190 million to decide fa ...

Champions League: Tottenham must take advantage of Pep Guardiola’s d ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Angry young Indians: Nikhila Henry on documenting youth unrest, the ne ...

Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple camera setup launched in India, priced ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.