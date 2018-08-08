Mahindra officially reveals XUV700; launch expected towards end of the year

Mahindra officially revealed their latest flagship, the Y400, at the annual general meeting. Y400 is the internal codename used for the SUV and is expected to be launched by the name of XUV700.

The Y400 is basically a rebadged version of the Ssangyong Rexton G4. It shares a lot of similarities to its donor car, but Mahindra will make a few changes to make it distinguishable. For example, the front grille will sport a new slatted design with the Mahindra logo front and centre and the headlamps and DRLs have also been updated.

The new SUV is expected to be launched sometime around the festival period. The company is also set to launch the Marazzo alongside a sub-4 metre compact SUV before Diwali, this year.

In terms of mechanicals, the XUV700 will sport a 2.2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-diesel producing 181 PS at 4,000 rpm and 420 Nm of peak torque between 1,600 and 2,000 rpm. The transmission will be a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

The 7-seater is expected to sit at the top of Mahindra's range of cars and as such will come with a lot of premium features. Interiors feature leather seats, a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the front with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and WiFi, a 10.1-inch touchscreen for rear passengers and dual-zone automatic climate control. Other features include HID Headlamps, electric sun-roof and flared wheel arches over 5-spoke alloy rims to give it a more aggressive stance.

As for safety, you get nine airbags, ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution, traction control, hill descent control, electronic stability control and advanced emergency braking.

The XUV700 will go up against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in terms of competition and is expected to be in the price range of Rs 20-25 lakh.