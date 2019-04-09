App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 06:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LogicManager and Compliance.ai partner to offer banks and credit unions a seamless compliance mgmt solution

Banks and credit unions now will have access to a complete and current set of applicable regulations and real-time updates.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

LogicManager an enterprise risk management (ERM) software provider, has developed a strategic partnership with Compliance.ai, a modern regulatory change management platform for financial services companies. With this partnership, LogicManager adds Compliance.ai's comprehensive, customized and financially-focused regulatory content to its integrations library within their platform. This partnership will empower compliance teams to proactively manage regulatory changes.

The number of individual regulatory changes banks must track on a global scale has more than tripled since 2011, while banks and other financial institutions have spent nearly $321 billion on compliance enforcement actions (from 2007 until 2016). As regulatory compliance becomes increasingly burdensome and costly to manage, every financial organization is feeling immense pressure to update resource-intensive manual compliance programs. Organizations need technology-driven solutions that leverage automation and can be easily integrated into existing processes and software.

"We're excited to provide LogicManager customers direct access to Compliance.ai's curated regulatory content--including millions of rules, proposed rules and enforcement actions--all across multiple jurisdictions with the key document attributes already extracted, so users can automatically map changes to internal policies and workflows," said Kayvan Alikhani, co-founder and CEO of Compliance.ai.

"Customers, investors, and employees place a lot of trust in financial institutions. In the See-Through Economy, keeping up with regulatory changes and proactively managing risk is paramount for financial institutions to protect their stakeholders, and in turn, protect their reputation." said Steven Minsky, CEO of LogicManager. "At LogicManager, we're building an ecosystem of valuable integrations for our customers, and are proud to combine Compliance.ai's content and real-time updates with the actionable insights our platform provides."

related news

Through the integration of Compliance.ai's regulatory content into LogicManager's ERM software, banks and credit unions now have access to a complete and current set of applicable regulations and real-time updates on relevant changes. Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology auto-tags and categorizes regulatory content--ensuring nothing is missed--and then makes the right content easily accessible to those who need it.

"Native integration between LogicManager and Compliance.ai is a giant step in helping the financial industry to keep up with and act upon constant changes in the regulatory landscape, while dramatically increasing efficiency across organizations," said Bill Baumer, Principal, proERM.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 06:05 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s scene leaked, watch ...

Ranveer Singh is NOT a part of Don 3, confirms Zoya Akhtar

Alia Bhatt on pairing with Salman Khan in Inshallah: I didn’t get an ...

Will Huawei Become Apple’s Unlikely Supplier of 5G Modems for Upcomi ...

Only People Who Lost Votes or Black Money Cried Due to Demonetisation, ...

Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Feels that the Pressure of Doing Nude Scen ...

Game of Thrones: George RR Martin Doesn't Think Season 8 Should Be The ...

BJP Dantewada MLA Killed as Naxals Target Convoy In Chhattisgarh 36 Ho ...

Congress Cites 'Sting' to Allege Post DeMo Currency Exchange for Commi ...

Indian Men’s Football Team to Play King’s Cup in Thailand in June

A Look at IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s MiG-21 That Took Down Pakistan’s ...

Mostly Yellow, A Bit of Green - Australia Unveil World Cup Uniform

Removing AFSPA in J&K amounts to sending soldiers to gallows, says PM ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

PM Modi biopic: Supreme Court dismisses petition seeking stay on relea ...

Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections 2019: 29 candidates have criminal ...

Citizenship Bill resurfaces in BJP's election manifesto; politicians a ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Drab contest in Srinagar constituency lacking ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

BJP manifesto 2019: Narendra Modi's promise to keep inflation under co ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.