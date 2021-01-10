LG Gram 2021 lineup with 11th Gen Intel CPUs arrive ahead of CES 2021

LG just dropped new Gram laptops for 2021, ahead of CES 2021. The new lineup of notebooks includes the LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P).

LG has not revealed the price and availability details of the new Gram laptops yet but could do so at CES 2021. The new Gram laptops will be available in Black, Green, Silver, and White colour options.

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) are all powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs with up to Intel’s Iris Xe Graphics. The laptops can be configured with 8GB and 16GB of RAM and M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. For connectivity, the LG Gram laptops come with Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and more.

The LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS screen with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The Gram 16 opts for a 16-inch display with the same IPS technology and screen resolution. The LG Gram 14 features a 14-inch WQXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS display with 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The LG Gram 14 packs a 72Wh battery, while the Gram 16 and 17 use an 80Wh battery.

The LG Gram 16 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 (14T90P) are equipped with 11th Gen Intel processors with Intel Iris Xe or UHD Graphics. The notebooks arrive with up to 16GB of RAM and M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. The LG Gram 16 is a 2-in-1 laptop with a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600) touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, while the Gram 14 opts for a smaller 14-inch IPS touch panel with a lower WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution.

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 laptop packs an 80Wh battery, while the Gram 14 2-in-1 boasts a smaller 72Wh battery. For connectivity, the LG Gram comes with Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI port, and more. The LG Gram 16 weighs 1.48kg, while the Gram 14 weighs 1.25kg.

Visitors to LG’s CES 2021 virtual showroom from January 11-14 will be able to experience first-hand the design, performance and portability of LG’s newest gram offerings.