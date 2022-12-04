English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    John Wick creator is working on a film adaptation of Sifu

    Sifu sold one million copies within three weeks of its launch and also is in the running for the best independent game at The Game Awards 2022

    Moneycontrol News
    December 04, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Sloclap)

    (Image Courtesy: Sloclap)

    American screenwriter Derek Kolstad, the creator of John Wick, has added another video-game live-action adaptation to his kitty. Kolstad, along with media company Story Kitchen, will be penning the script for the live-action film based on the hit video game Sifu.

    Kolstad is already working on live-action adaptations of Sega's beat-em up franchise Streets of Rage and a two-season run of Netflix's Splinter Cell, based on Ubisoft's game franchise.

    Entertainment publication Deadline has reported that Story Kitchen's Dmitri M Johnson will serve as producer along with Mike Goldberg, Kolstad, Dan Jevons and Timothy I Stevenson.

    The project will be based on the game Sifu, developed by Sloclap, which is also a partner in the venture. The game follows the story of a young martial-arts student who seeks to avenge the murder of his master.

    The unique selling point of the game is that each time you lose, you also age and if you lose too many battles, you will die and start over from the beginning.

    The game was a success commercially and managed to sell over one million copies in just three weeks of launch. It has also been nominated for "Best Independent Game", "Best Fighting Game", and "Best Action Game" at the upcoming Game Awards 2022.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #John Wick #Sifu #Splinter Cell #Story Kitchen #Streets of Rage #The Game Awards 2022
    first published: Dec 4, 2022 03:51 pm