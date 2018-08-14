JioPhone 2 available via flash sale from August 16, to be priced at Rs 2,999

Telecom giant Jio has announced the flash sale of JioPhone 2 will commence from August 16, instead of August 15 as was expected. The phone will be available for purchase on the company’s official website Jio.com and will come at a price of Rs 2,999.

JioPhone 2 is the successor to the extremely popular JioPhone, which was launched by the company in July last year. The new model brings with it significant updates which include a QWERTY keyboard which resembles Blackberry devices.

The phone incorporates a horizontal display unlike the bar-phone shaped older model. The biggest advantage of a horizontal screen is that a user need not tilt the phone to watch videos.

“JioPhone aims to accelerate the Digital Revolution in India with extreme affordability so that each and every Indian can access the internet and enjoy the Digital Life,” the company said in an announcement.

“With the added functionalities, newly launched JioPhone 2 model and Jio’s wider network reach and strong retail presence across India, JioPhone is well on its way to enable 100 MILLION users on this JIOPHONE platform in the shortest possible time,” it added.

Aside from free voice calls, 4G data and premium content via applications such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioMusic and JioChat, JioPhone devices will get Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps from August 15.

“Starting 15th August, JioPhone customers will be able to enjoy Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps. WhatsApp will also be available on JioPhone devices soon,” the company said.

JioPhone 2 Specifications

The device supports Dual-SIM cards and comes with a 2.4 inch QVGA TFT display. Powering the device is a 2,000 mAh battery which the company claims will last up to 150 hours on standby. The phone sports a 2MP rear camera along with a 0.3MP front camera.

The device runs on 1GHz Dual core Processor and works on KAI OS. Other features of the phone include 4GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128GB by microSD card, 512GB RAM, Wi-Fi support, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5mm audio jack, support for up to 22 Indian languages etc.