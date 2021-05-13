MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

JioMeet downloads and usage surges as it adds new enterprise features

JioMeet has added new features to the platform to push for stronger enterprise adoption

Moneycontrol News
May 13, 2021 / 03:11 PM IST
JioMeet has added new features to the platform to push for stronger enterprise adoption

JioMeet has added new features to the platform to push for stronger enterprise adoption

JioMeet, the video conferencing platform has been quick to add features that help both enterprise and individual users. The platform has seen a surge in downloads and usage in terms of Monthly Active User's (MAUs).

Some of the useful new features that fueled this growth are things like the new Outlook addition which allows you to setup JioMeet directly from Outlook. Simply, look for JioMeet on Outlook extension on the Add-In store and download it. You can now easily setup meeting from within the Outlook app.

You can also now use JioMeet from within the Microsoft Teams interface and it even allows you to join meetings from within the app. JioMeet now also lets Hide or Show non-video participants and comes with several new Video layout options for you to tinker with and find one that suits you.

You can now view the participant screen as a Gallery for instance, allowing you to see up to nine participants on a single screen. You can also arrange them in Active Speaker View, which focuses automatically on the person currently speaking and puts him front and centre, while the feed from other people are arranged in a L-shaped view for easy viewing.

You can also pin the video feed from a specific participant to make sure that they are visible on screen at all times.

Close

Related stories

Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #chat #Communication Technologies #Office communication #video calls #video conferencing #VoIP
first published: May 13, 2021 03:11 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.