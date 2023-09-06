Zoom introduces ChatGPT-like AI companion

The AI companion is based on Zoom's in-house algorithms and also taps into popular AI models like Meta's Llama 2, OpenAI's GPT and Anthropic. (Image: Zoom)

Zoom has updated its artificial intelligence (AI) tools and has introduced a ChatGPT-like generative assistant called AI Companion. The new assistant will be available at no additional cost to existing Pro and Business subscribers, the communication services company said.

The tool will be available throughout the video conferencing platform, including Team Chat, Meetings, Phone, Email, Whiteboard, and more features which will be revealed in the coming months.

The AI companion can allow you to quickly catch-up to speed if you are late for a meeting, by answering your questions in a side panel. It can also take recordings with highlights and chapters that can be distributed to the participants.

The companion can auto-generate summaries and later in the year, Zoom will update the companion with the ability to give you feedback of your performance in meetings, and can coach you in conversation and presenting skills.

The AI companion is based on Zoom's in-house algorithms and also taps into popular AI models such as Meta's Llama 2, OpenAI's GPT and Anthropic.

Later in the year, more updates will come to Companion like the ability to auto-complete sentences and automatically schedule meetings from chat.

By default, AI companion will be turned off, and administrators in charge will have to enable it for the platform. Zoom made it clear that it does not use customer data, audio or video to train its AI models.

Earlier last month, Zoom's terms of service landed the company in hot water, when it was revealed that Zoom had rights to collect and store your data to train its AI models. After a heavy blowback on social media, Zoom reversed its policies.