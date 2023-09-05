5G subscriptions reach 1.3 billion globally in Q2 23: Report

Around 260 communication service companies launched 5G commercial services, and 35 of them deployed standalone 5G networks. (Representative Image)

In the Q2 2023, 5G subscription rose by 175 million putting the total at 1.3 billion users globally. 4G subscriptions are still going strong, rising by 11 million to add up to a total of 5.2 billion globally.

Ericsson's 2023 mobility report for mobile subscriptions says that the total number of mobile subscriptions totalled 8.3 billion at the end of the second quarter. There was a growth of 43 million.

India accounted for the largest share of the pie with more than 7 million users, China accounted for 5 million and the United States, 3 million. Global mobile subscriptions penetration was at 105 percent during the period.

Mobile broadband subscriptions grew 100 million during the quarter, totalling 7.4 billion, and mobile broadband accounts for 88 percent of all subscriptions.

Around 260 communication service companies launched 5G commercial services, and 35 of them deployed standalone 5G networks. The number of unique mobile subscribers now sits at 6.1 billion.

Looking at country wise penetration of mobile subscriptions, India accounted for 79 percent, Africa 85 percent, 129 percent in Western Europe, 138 percent in Central and Eastern Europe, 120 percent from China, 116 percent from the Middle East, 115 percent from APAC and North America accounted for 109 percent of the numbers.

Mobile network data traffic grew 33 percent between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023, touching 134 Exabytes per month. One Exabyte is equivalent to one billion gigabytes.