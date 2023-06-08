Best smartphones under Rs 30,000: Don't compromise on camera, display, speed or style

It’s not just performance, these mid-market devices have also upped their style quotient, so you can flaunt your phone at the boardroom or nightclub

Stellar camera – check. Immersive display – check. Zippy performance – check. The best smartphones under Rs 30,000 deliver on the key features that matter to most users. It’s not just performance, these mid-market devices have also upped their style quotient, so you can flaunt your phone at the boardroom or nightclub.

From the lightweight form factor of the new Motorola Edge 40 to the blingy appeal of the OPPO Reno 8T to the pathbreaking design of Nothing’s first ever smartphone, you can pick the design aesthetic that appeals to you. If you need a solid camera then you might consider the Google Pixel 6a or the Redmi Note 12 Pro+. We round up some of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000:

Google Pixel 6a | Price: Rs 28,999

A recent price drop makes Google’s 2022 ‘a’ series device an even more attractive proposition. This Pixel device finds the perfect balance between form and function with its lightweight appeal (under 180 gm). At its heart is the Google Tensor chip, the first mobile chipset designed by Google. Pixel phones have always been on our radar for their pureplay Android experience and their rear camera experience that comes with a whole bunch of tricks like Magic Eraser. The 6a combines a 12.2MP Primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with an 8MP selfie cam.

Motorola Edge 40 | Price: Rs 29,999

It feels remarkably light in your hand - it weighs under 170 gm. Motorola has packed the Edge 40 with a 6.55-inch pOLED HDR 10+ display with a 144 Hz refresh rate that’s backed by Dolby Atmos tuned stereo speakers. This is one of the first smartphones to be powered by the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. The rear camera set-up includes a 50MP primary lens with a wide f/1.4 aperture, OIS (optical image stabilisation) and a massive 2.0μm ultra pixel that captures extra light for sharper photos.

Nothing phone (1) | Price: Rs 29,999

This one breaks the clutter with a unique design aesthetic that follows the same transparent design of its first TWS earbuds It has all the firepower most of us need – there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+processor under the hood and a choice of two storage options - 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB. The rear cam blends two 50MP lenses (wide and ultra-wide) while colours are vibrant on the 6.55-inch OLED display (2400 x 1800 pixels / 402 PPI / 1200 nits peak brightness) with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Nord 2T | Price: Rs 28,999 onwards

A throwback to the OnePlus of old; we dig the Gray Shadow colour option that comes in a sandstone finish, reminiscent of the OnePlus One, the brand’s first smartphone. It’s propelled by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. The rear cam – that combines a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP mono-lens delivers across different scenarios. The Nord 2T is kitted with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s an 80W SuperVOOC charger in the box that powers the device in less than 30 minutes.

OPPO Reno 8T | Price: Rs 29,999

If bling is your thing, then OPPO’s Sunrise Gold variant might be just what you need to flaunt. It reflects an array of colours from multiple angles and yet, it doesn’t scream for attention. OPPO’s Reno series devices standout with their slinky form factor; the Reno 8T is no exception. It feels really good in your hand – it weighs just above 170 gm and is under 8mm thick. It’s all-screen – the 6.7-inch AMOLED display pushes the screen: body ratio to 92 percent.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G | Price: Rs 27,999

Samsung’s sub Rs 30K M Series device, covers quite a few bases. First, it’s the massive 5000 mAh battery that keeps this device going. It also features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The other headline feature is a 108MP primary lens that combines with a 2MP depth sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide cam and a 2MP macro lens. The M53 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G | Price: Rs 29,999 onwards

Redmi is playing up the rear cam of this device – it’s the first phone in India to come with the 200-megapixel pro-grade HPX Sensor and combines with Xiaomi's super optical image stabilization (OIS) for impressive details. The rear cam also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. There’s a 4980 mAh battery under the hood that goes from 1 to 100 percent in 19 minutes flat thanks to a 120W HyperCharge adapter that’s in the box.