Phone camera comparison: These are the top smartphones with best cameras under Rs 50,000

Smartphone cameras keep getting better. Not long ago you needed to buy a flagship smartphone for a stellar camera experience. Not anymore. Whether it’s lowlight photography or portrait images or videos, flagship killers have come to the party. From Google’s Night Sight camera on the all-new Google Pixel 7a to the microscope sensor on the Realme GT2 Pro, smartphones under Rs 50,000 offer a variety of experiences. We’re also seeing a slew of experiences being tailored for Indian audiences like the Wedding Style Portrait mode on the Vivo V27 Pro.

It's not just the phone camera quality, these flagship killers are also powered by best of breed processors that add to the everyday camera experience. Aside from newer launches like the OnePlus 11R, we’ve also seen price drops on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021. This flip device opens up a whole host of new camera possibilities.

OnePlus 11R

This is one of the best smartphone cams around the Rs 40K mark. Speed is a given with OnePlus, this device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The top-end variant is loaded with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of Internal storage, adding serious speed to everyday tasks including the camera. The 11R features the same 16MP selfie cam and 50MP primary lens as the pricier OnePlus 11. The rear cam set up and combines with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and 2MP macro lens.

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Google Pixel 7a

Google’s newest ‘a’ series Pixel device is easily one of the most sharpest shooters at this price point. It goes one up on its predecessor (the Pixel 6a) with an all-new 64MP primary lens that teams up with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Google’s Night Sight feature gives this smartphone a serious edge in lowlight scenarios. We also enjoyed unleashing ‘Long Exposure’ mode, that’s great for urban landscapes. The Pixel 7a also includes a whole bunch of Google tricks like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur that allows you to fix images; these include images shot on other devices too.

Price: Rs 43,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

It’s been more than a year since this lightweight flip device hit the scene; a recent price correction makes it an attractive proposition. The rear cam combines two 12MP lenses including an ultra-wide lens and shoots great images in lowlight. There’s also a 10MP selfie lens. Given the flip option, you can also use the primary lens for selfies. The unique foldable display that opens up a host of use case scenarios, allowing you to shoot cool selfies and videos handsfree.

Price: Rs 49,999

OPPO Reno 8 Pro

One of the most versatile shooters at this price point, the rear cam of the OPPO Reno 8 Pro combines a 50MP primary lens with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP Macro lens. OPPO is playing up the 32MP selfie cam and the 4K ultra night video feature that adds a cool new dimension to lowlight videos. We also enjoyed snapping Portraits on this device. It benefits from OPPO’s Turbo RAW algorithm that automatically recognises and removes noise when you shoot in lowlight.

Price: Rs 45,999

Realme GT2 Pro

One of our favourite features on this camera is the ultra-wide lens that allows you to capture images with a 150-degree field of view. It’s one of the best ultra-wide cams at this price range and is one of two 50MP lenses in the rear cam aside from the primary lens. The third lens – a 3MP microscope sensor, adds a cool touch to the phone’s camera creds. It allows you to get up close with a 40X magnification and take macro photography to the extreme.

Price: Rs 39,999 onwards

Vivo V27 Pro

This one boasts of a curved 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate keeps things ultra-smooth. It’s a great screen to check out images shot on the triple cam that combines a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens. Vivo has added ‘Wedding Style Portrait’ a cool Made for India feature that adds warm pastel shades with a blend of gold and pink notes. A cool add-on for those wedding pictures. The 50MP selfie shooter is one of the best under Rs 40K.

Price: Rs 37,999 onwards