Google Pixel 7a first impressions: Small in size, big on features

Google has announced its new budget phone, the Pixel 7a at I/O 2023. The smartphone is a toned down version of the slightly more-expensive Pixel 7. While it has received a $50 price bump in the US, the price in India remains the same as last year’s Pixel 6a.

The new Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999, and you can get it for as low as Rs 39,999 with HDFC Bank card offers. It goes up against the likes of the OnePlus 11R, Xiaomi 12 Pro and Vivo V27 Pro. I’ve been using the Pixel 7a for three days, and here’s what you need to know about the device at launch.

New colors on the same form factor

The Google Pixel 7a features a similar design from last year but drops the two-tone finish (excluding the camera bar) in favor of a single color throughout the back. The Charcoal and Snow color options are joined by Coral and Sea but you’ll only get three variants in India, Snow (white), Charcoal (dark gray) and Sea (light blue). I have the Sea version with me, and I love it. It’s the perfect miss of chic and classy, and I recommend buying this one over other color options.

The Pixel 7a features a polycarbonate back, which helps make the phone weigh under 200 grams. It is comfortable to hold and operate with a single hand with the power button and volume rockers sitting right where your thumb rests. It’s a similar experience as the Pixel 6a.The phone is also IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

The new Google Pixel features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ (1080 x 2400-pixel) resolution. It lies under the protection of the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. All of these specifications a the same as the predecessor. You also get a high brightness mode and HDR support. In my brief usage, I’ve had no major complaints with the display, just that

the bezels are too thick for a 2023 phone. I’d have preferred them to be thinner.

All the big upgrades are under the hood

From the processor to the camera, all major Pixel 7a upgrades are on the inside. You get the same Tensor G2 SoC that powers the flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. It is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. I would have liked to see a 256GB variant but the Pixel 7a only comes in one configuration.

The processor is good enough for day-to-day life, as I didn’t come across any stutters in the UI but the app launching speed could be quicker. Plus, each photo – no matter if it’s clicked in Portrait mode or normal, takes a few seconds to process after clicking. This isn’t the fastest phone in the segment but it is also not the slowest. It comes equipped with Tensor-exclusive features like Live Translate, Recorder Speaker Labels, Assistant Voice Typing, and Voice Messaging Transcription on the Messages app.

The M2 security coprocessor is responsible for end-to end security designed by Google, anti-phishing and anti-malware protection and more. And you get minimum 5 years of security updates, so the Pixel 7a will last you till 2028. I’d say it’s a good combination of power and

features.

The Pixel 7a features a dual camera setup, which is led by a 64MP primary camera. Google says it is 72% larger than the Pixel 6a’s primary camera. It is accompanied by a new 13MP ultrawide-angle camera. There is no telephoto lens but you get “Super Res Zoom” for up to 8x digital zoom. In my experience, images clicked till 5x are pretty good with details and

colors.

The initial impressions of the Pixel 7a camera are positive. Both the sensors click detailed shots with color science being the same across.

The portrait shots look amazing but the edge detection could be better on some photos.

The portrait shots look amazing but the edge detection could be better on some photos. You also get the Pixel experience with exclusive features like Magic Eraser Photo Unblur in Google Photos.

Selfie sample from the Google Pixel 7a.

On the front lies a 13MP camera that clicks good selfies. I’ll put the cameras to more thorough use in my full review.

The Pixel 7a packs a smaller 4,300mAh battery but it is said to last you an entire day. In my brief usage, it’s giving me sufficient battery life but I’ve not put it through its paces yet. It supports the same 18W charging that was found on the Pixel 6a, and you also get support for Qi wireless charging. However, there’s no charger in the box.

More confidence in buying phones from Google in India

The one issue with purchasing Pixel phones in India is the lack of after sales service. Google knows it, and it seems like the company is actively working on improving it. With the Pixel 7a, Google has also launched 28 multi-brand stores where you can walk in to get support for your Pixel devices. This comes in collaboration with F1 Info Solutions. The stores are spread

across 27 cities in India. Google is also offering free screen damage protection for one year.

Google Pixel 7a price and availability

The Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 in India. It can be bought for Rs 39,999 with a Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank cards. The company is offering Fitbit Inspire 2 or the Pixel Buds A-series for Rs 3,999 with the purchase of Pixel 7a. The smartphone is available through Flipkart, and is up for orders now.