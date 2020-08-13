Jio Phone 2 now available on EMI starting from Rs 141 per month as part of Janamashtami offer

Indian telecom giant Reliance Jio is now offering its Jio Phone 2 feature phone at EMI starting from Rs 141 per month. The new EMI on the Jio Phone 2 is part of a Janamashtami festival offer.

The Jio Phone 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 but will be available starting from Rs 141.174 per month. The offer is already listed on Reliance Jio’s official website and is only valid on credit cards. Customers will get the Jio Phone 2 within three to five days of ordering by paying Rs 99.

Users will be able to get the Jio SIM card activated from the nearest Jio Retailer/Jio Store. Additionally, with Rs 99, users will get 14GB of data that is valid for 28 days. The offer also offers free voice calls, 300 SMS messages, and a free subscription to Jio Apps.

Jio Phone 2 Specification

The Jio Phone 2 sports a 2.4-inch QWGA display and packs a 2,000 mAh battery. The phone runs on KaiOS operating system, which supports apps like WhatsApp, Google Maps, and YouTube. The Jio Phone 2 features 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128GB through microSD card.

One of the significant features of the Jio Phone 2 is its QWERTY keypad. The Jio Phone 2 also supports 24 Indian launches and comes with voice command support as well as a dedicated voice assistant button. The device also supports 4G LTE connectivity with FM Radio, Bluetooth, NPS, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The phone opts for a 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA front camera.