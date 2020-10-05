JetSynthesys buys Pune-based game development studio Nautilus Mobile

JetSynthesys, a digital entertainment and technology company with a global presence in gaming, digital entertainment, and internet-based social community platforms company, has announced the complete acquisition of Nautilus Mobile, the Pune-based game development studio behind the Real Cricket franchise.

This cements its position as the leader of skill-based cricket gaming franchise in the world with more than 100 million downloads and a highly engaged community of over 1 crore monthly active users (MAUs), JetSynthesys said in a press statement.

It has an exclusive joint venture with batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and has already released two games with him: Sachin Saga Cricket Champions and Sachin Saga VR.

"The acquisition of Nautilus Mobile sets the company on track to expand this audience significantly over the next 24 months. This also brings together JetSynthesys’ strong celebrity cricket ecosystem of over 200 million cricket fans on our interest-based communities, as well as the combined prowess of both companies in offering authentic cricket action and real time competitions," it said.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director of JetSynthesys, said that they have seen the demand for mobile gaming skyrocket over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Through this acquisition, we have seen phenomenal growth in user engagement especially since cricket is back," he said, adding that the lively cricketing community in India has allowed them to create a skill-based game that is immersive, unlike that of fantasy games. Navani also said that they see this growth accelerating for the near future as people stay indoors.

This buy also sets the ball rolling on JetSynthesys' plan to deepen its foray into cricket e-sports, Navani said, adding that they also plan to introduce a number of tournaments over the next 12 months leading up to the much-awaited T20 Cricket World Cup 2021 to engage with its user base.

Since its inception, JetSynthesys has introduced many innovations in games that have revolutionized the gaming industry in the country. The company’s gaming arm has created games like the Sachin games, Being Salman, and Super Ludo, and has publishing partnerships with the likes of Hollywood film Passengers and Floyd Mayweather.

It recently also announced an exclusive partnership with WWE to launch WWE Racing Showdown, a one-of-its-kind, high-octane, vehicular combat game that combines mobile action, sports, and racing.

In addition to this, JetSynthesys has also co-founded e-sports company Nodwin Gaming which raked up Rs 100 crore in revenue over four years.