Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jeep Compass limited edition Bedrock model launched at Rs 17.53 lakh in India

The limited edition model has a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine with 173 PS power which is mated to a six speed manual transmission in a two wheel drive configuration.

Moneycontrol News



Nearly a year after the launch of Jeep Compass SUV in the Indian market, the new limited edition Jeep Compass Bedrock has been introduced to celebrate their 25,000 sales milestone. It has been priced at Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The limited edition model has a 2.0 litre turbocharged diesel engine with 173 PS power, which is mated to a six-speed manual transmission in a two wheel drive configuration.

"We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years," said Kevin Flynn – President and Managing Director, FCA India said. "We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition."

The Bedrock limited edition will be available in three colours: Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red. It will be available in the ‘Sport’ trim. It will have features like reverse parking camera, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, side step for ingress, Bedrock-branded seat covers, black roof rails, premium floor mats and Bedrock decals with Bedrock monogram.

The SUV is aiming at catering to the luxury needs coupled with satiating the performance requirements of its consumers.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 04:45 pm

