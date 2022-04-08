English
    Jack Dorsey's Block working on a crypto wallet that looks like a rock

    The company has said it aims to make a hardware wallet that adds an additional layer of security. The wallet will serve as a self-recovery kit too, in case a user loses the mobile wallet

    Moneycontrol News
    April 08, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Block)

    (Image Courtesy: Block)


    Block, Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey's new company, is reportedly working on cryptocurrency hardware wallets, which also look solid like a rock. Dorsey retweeted a photo shared by Block's hardware head Jesse Dorogusker.

    The photo on Twitter shows off five prototype rock-shaped devices that seem to have fingerprint readers and USB Type-C ports. There appears to be no display on them. The finish makes them look like they have been plucked from nature during a hike.

    Also Read: Elon Musk and Parag Agrawal an ‘incredible team, lead with their hearts’: Twitter founder Jack Dorsey

    Not too long ago,  the team at Block (formerly Square) shared a blog post in which it discussed how it planned to approach the physical crypto wallet. The post said that the company would provide users with a mobile app, which when paired with the wallet, would allow users to manage their bitcoin transactions.

    One of their goals is to make a hardware wallet that adds an additional layer of security. The wallet will serve as a self-recovery kit too, in case a user loses mobile wallet.

    "We think most customers will want to prove ownership of their hardware using a fingerprint sensor—authentication of one’s identity is required before the hardware interacts with the mobile phone’s NFC field in order to sign a transaction with the key in the mobile app," the post said.

    Also Read: Elon Musk, memelord, memes himself on Twitter board meeting, edit button

    "However, we realize that some customers may not be able to, or may not feel comfortable, using the fingerprint sensor on the hardware component of the wallet. That’s why we’ll offer PIN as an alternative way to access the hardware."



    Tags: #block #Jack Dorsey #Square #Twitter
    first published: Apr 8, 2022 02:04 pm
